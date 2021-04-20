UEFA Announces Changes To Champions League Competition

April 20, 2021 145

Despite the controversy trailing the proposed creation of the European Super League, UEFA has approved a 36-team Champions League reform which will include a single league format to replace the group stage.

The European football governing body made several changes to the competition which will see all 36 clubs put together into one pool instead of the current system of four-team groups.

The new format was approved at an executive committee meeting held at UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland on Monday.

It will see fixtures played on Thursdays instead of the present Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The new changes, which will take effect in 2024, will also have a play-off round added to the first stage.

“The UEFA Executive Committee today approved a new format for its club competitions as of the 2024/25 season,” it wrote in a statement.

“Taking the total number of teams from 32 to 36 in the UEFA Champions League, the biggest change will see a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league stage including all participating teams. Every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of 10 league stage games against 10 different opponents (five home games, five away) rather than the previous six matches against three teams, played on a home and away basis.

“The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition.

“Similar format changes will also be applied to the UEFA Europa League (8 matches in the league stage) and UEFA Europa Conference League (6 matches in the league stage). Subject to further discussions and agreements, these two competitions may also be expanded to a total of 36 teams each in the league stage.”

Clubs will be split into four pots of nine for the draw based on UEFA coefficients.

The new system will see teams play against 10 different sides, with five games at home and five away.

At the end of this phase, the top eight sides will go through to the last 16, with the bottom 12 eliminated.

Meanwhile, the sides finishing between ninth and 24th position will play two-legged play-offs, with those between ninth and 16th drawn against a side finishing from 17th to 24th.

The winners of those ties will complete the last-16 line-up, with the losers dropping into the Europa League.