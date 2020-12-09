fbpx
UCL: Ronaldo Outshines Messi With Double At Camp Nou

December 9, 2020

Five-time World Footballer of the year winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties in a game that ended 3-0 at the Nou Camp, which cost Barcelona the top spot in Group G, on the night of the last group stage fixture of the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The fixture rekindled the rivalry between wantaway Barca captain Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players have not played against each other since the latter’s departure from Real Madrid in 2018.

Barcelona had won the first leg of the fixture by 2-0 at Turin. Cristiano missed the home game due to him testing positive for COVID-19. The Portuguese opened scoring after being brought down inside the Barcelona box in the 13th minute.

In the 20th minute, the visitors got their second goal for the night as Weston McKennie superbly converted Juan Cuadrado’s cross. Juve held firm to deny Messi any joy in front of goal despite three shots on target and two blocked shots.

Ronaldo repeated his magical act as he converted a spot-kick after the video assistant referee (VAR) awarded a penalty following Christian Lenglet’s hand contact with the ball in the Barcelona box.

Ronaldo saw his goal tally against Barca rise to 14 in 13 games at the Camp Nou, he also became the first player to score two penalties against Barcelona in the UCL in one game.

The win places Juventus at the top of Group D due to a superior head-to-head record after both teams finished on 15 points.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

