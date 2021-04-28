fbpx
UCL: PSG vs Man City Official Line-ups

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

UCL: PSG vs Man City Official Line-ups

April 28, 2021095
PSG vs Man City Official Line-ups

Man City and Paris Saint-German (PSG) will lock horns at Parc de France in the first leg Semi-final of the prestigious UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The big money spending teams despite success in their respective domestic leagues continue in their search for European glory and hopefully one of them might be champion this season.

While hopes are high for both teams to reach final of one the most prestigious league in the world, both team must show stuff of champions on the pitch.

Recall, PSG got to the final last season but lost German club, Bayern Munich. However, it is the first time in three years that Man City tutored by Pep Guardiola will be surpassing the quarter-final stage.

PSG Line-up

Man City Line-up

XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne (C)

SUBS | Steffen, Trafford, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero, Zinchenko, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Garci

About Author

UCL: PSG vs Man City Official Line-ups
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Manchester United SPORTS
October 9, 20180134

Mourinho has backing of Manchester United fans, club – David Moyes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Manchester United manager David Moyes believes Jose Mourinho retains the full backing of the club and their supporters despite a poor start to the Pr
Read More
June 5, 2014084

W’Cup Friendly: Keshi Expresses Disappointment Over Eagles Draw WIth Greece

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi has expressed disappointment over the national team’s performance in their last friendly against Greece
Read More
Australia SPORTS
June 14, 2018099

2018 World Cup: Australia National Team List

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram GOALKEEPERS: Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mat Ryan (Brighton), Danny Vukovic (Genk) DEFENDERS: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), Matt
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.