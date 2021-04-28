UCL: PSG vs Man City Official Line-ups

April 28, 2021 95

Man City and Paris Saint-German (PSG) will lock horns at Parc de France in the first leg Semi-final of the prestigious UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The big money spending teams despite success in their respective domestic leagues continue in their search for European glory and hopefully one of them might be champion this season.

While hopes are high for both teams to reach final of one the most prestigious league in the world, both team must show stuff of champions on the pitch.

Recall, PSG got to the final last season but lost German club, Bayern Munich. However, it is the first time in three years that Man City tutored by Pep Guardiola will be surpassing the quarter-final stage.

PSG Line-up

Man City Line-up

XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne (C)

SUBS | Steffen, Trafford, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero, Zinchenko, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Garci