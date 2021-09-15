fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

UCL: Lukaku Gives Chelsea Winning Start Over Stubborn Zenit St Petersburg

September 15, 20210127
UCL: Lukaku Gives Chelsea Winning Start Over Stubborn Zenit St Petersburg

Chelsea started their Champions League title defence on a winning note as Romelu Lukaku finally cracked Zenit St Petersburg’s defence to secure a win at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian who got resigned by the Blues for £97.5m from Inter Milan, took his goal tally to three in the English Premier League after scoring a brace at the weekend against Aston Villa and was on the target again with his first goal for Chelsea in the competition they won for the second time against Manchester City in June.

The Russian visitors forced their host to work hard as they dug in but manager Thomas Tuchel’s side stepped up the pace after the interval, Lukaku breaking the deadlock after he headed in a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta in the 69th minute.

READ ALSO: UK Pool Predictions: Week 11 Pool RSK Papers 2021

Zenit missed their chance to get an equalizer after substitute Artem Dzyuba slid wide from six yards as he tried to turn in Sardar Azmoun’s cross late on.

About Author

UCL: Lukaku Gives Chelsea Winning Start Over Stubborn Zenit St Petersburg
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Manchester City NEWSLETTERSPORTS
September 22, 20200195

Manchester City Begins Season with Win against Wolves

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Manchester City held off a second-half Wolves fightback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux. City did the damage
Read More
SPORTS
August 20, 20180174

Real Madrid Start League Season with Two Goals Against Getafe

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Real Madrid got their La Liga campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory at home to Getafe on Sunday in their first league outing since the summer d
Read More
Bale SPORTS
March 17, 20190228

Bale, Isco Repay Zidane with Goals in Real Madrid’s Win against Celta Vigo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Zinedine Zidane brought Real Madrid’s outcasts, such as Isco, Keylor Navas, Marcelo in from the cold and they repaid him with a win in his first game back.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.