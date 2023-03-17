UCL Draw: Real Madrid Battle Chelsea As Man City Face Bayern

Holders Real Madrid will face Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Manchester City was drawn against Pep Guardiola’s previous club Bayern Munich. In an all-Italian clash, Serie A leaders Napoli meet AC Milan, while Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica.

The winner of Real Madrid’s match against Chelsea will face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, raising the prospect of an all-English last-four tie.

This also improves the likelihood of an Italian team reaching the final for the first time since Juventus in 2017, since Inter will face either Milan or Napoli in the last four if the Nerazzurri defeat Benfica.

The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 11 and 12, with Real entertaining Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu first before travelling to London for the return a week later, and City at home to Bayern first.

Inter were drawn to play Benfica at home initially but will now travel to Lisbon for the first leg to avoid a clash with AC Milan’s meeting with Napoli at San Siro.

The semi-finals will be played in May with the final in Istanbul scheduled for Saturday, June 10.

Full draw below:

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Benfica

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs Napoli