UCL: Benzema Lifts Real Madrid To knockout Stage

December 10, 2020 13

Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema netted two goals against Borussia Monchengladbach to send the Spanish club into the Champions League knockout stages.

The other two teams in group B, Inter Milan, and Shakhtar Donetsk played a goalless draw at San Siro. Both sides needed a win to stay in the competition.

Real Madrid was in the third position before the game against its German opponent and were at a major risk of suffering their first-ever group stage elimination.

Benzema’s goals from Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo crosses put Real in control.

They never looked back against an underwhelming Gladbach, who only had one shot on target.

The Spanish club would have had more goals save for a disallowed goal by Modric and Benzema and Vazques hitting the goal post frame.

The club has advanced to the knockout phase of the Champions League every season since 1996-97 when they failed to qualify for the European competition.

Zidane’s team has won four out of the last seven Champions League finals.