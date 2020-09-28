NEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Uber Wins Appeal Case in Britain to Renew Operating Licence

September 28, 20200232
Uber Wins Appeal Case

US ride-hailing giant Uber on Monday won an appeal hearing in Britain after London’s transport authority had refused last year to renew its operating licence on safety grounds.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram, sitting at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London, ruled that Uber was a “fit and proper” company to work in the British capital “despite historical failings” that had been cited by Transport for London.

More to follow . . .

Source: Channels TV

