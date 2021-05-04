May 4, 2021 85

Ride-hailing company Uber disclosed that it would be introducing new services that are geared toward the improvement of the lives of Nigerians.

Uber shared that the two new services to be introduced include Uber Connect and Uber Hourly and would be rolled out in the coming months.

This disclosure was made at the Go G consumer event held in April.

Speaking on the introduction of the services, the firm’s Nigerian country manager, Tope Akinwunmi, said that the new products would unlock access to “earning opportunities for drivers”, according to The Guardian.

“We want to bring innovations designed to help people get anywhere and get anything as cities start to move again.

“As we want to show our commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians, and more importantly, unlocking access to earning opportunities for drivers, we believe this announcement is a step in the right direction.”

Akinwunmi added that Uber Hourly had been launched in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya and in other cities across the world.

He said, “Hourly already launched in several cities around the world including Dar es Salaam and based on those insights and the warm reception from both riders and drivers, we’re excited to bring this to Nigeria.

“We built this feature for those moments when you anticipate you’ll need extra time getting things done, and so drivers can access a meaningful earnings opportunity while ‘locking in’ an upfront time frame for the service provided.

“The agility of our platform allows us to quickly adapt our products to meet the evolving needs of communities impacted by the health crisis while experimenting with new revenue streams and earning opportunities for drivers.”