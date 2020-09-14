Uber, Bolt Drivers Protest in Abuja, Demand Rates Review

Dozens of Uber and Bolt drivers are protesting in the nation’s capital Abuja against their service providers.

The protesting drivers are calling for a review in charges for services, commissions, and proper profiling of users.

The drivers insist that charges for services in Abuja remain the lowest when compared with other cities in the country.

According to them, the current customer profiling method by Uber and Bolt puts their members in harm’s way.

The drivers are however giving the operators of Uber and Bolts a seven-day ultimatum to address their demands or risk service withdrawal in the nation’s capital.

Source: Channels TV