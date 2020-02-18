UBEC Commences Training of 51 Content Developers for Open School Initiative

The Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has commenced training for fifty-one content developers on Open School Initiative.

The Executive Secretary, UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who disclosed this at A training workshop for Content Developers and Center Managers in Abuja, said the training was to broaden the capacity of operators and prepare them ahead of challenges to be encounter in the course of the program.

“The commission finds it pertinent to prepare the Content Developers and Centre Managers on their expected roles, responsibilities and possible challenges they may encounter during the implementation of the program. This training workshop will, therefore, go a long way in broadening and strengthening the capacity of the operators,” he said.

Dr. Bobboyi said the initiative would operate on a technology basis that engages the selection of service providers to ensure the smooth running of the program at the learning centers.

“The program will run largely as a technology-based program to which COL had nominated a number of services to provide to act and provide internet services for smooth operations in all learning centers of the Open School Program, OSP,” Dr Bobboyi said.

The Executive Secretary further stated the criteria for the selection of service provider was as a result of its efficiency.

“After a careful review, NOTESMASTERS was chosen as the sole service provider based on its track record and competence,” he stated.

“The selection made with relevant stakeholders like NERDC, SUBEBs, Education Resource Centres, National Teachers Institute and Universities cuts across the Northern states of Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Niger, and Adamawa states. Fifty-eight Learning centers have been identified with a Center Manager for each to serve as Head,” Bobboyi said.

The Director, Social Mobilization, UBEC, Mr Bello Kagara stressed that the program was the first of its kind in basic education in the country and called on Nigerians to vigorously make a difference in contributing positively to the Education sector.

“The average Nigerian has the responsibility to deliver the mandate of opening access to Nigerian children to acquire basic education.”

The spokesperson of the Common Wealth of Learning, Dr. Tony Mays, said the disconnection of children from the education system could affect the nation negatively, hence the need for stakeholders to co-operate in bringing out-of-school children back to the system through open learning.

“I’m hoping that together, we can do something about helping the ten and half million or more children that should be in school, getting them back into the system because children who do not complete basic education become used or are not in any formal education training and they become adults who are lacking opportunities and purpose and can easily become disaffected and it’s a loss for us if we can’t help people to come back into the system and make contribution,” he added.

The on-going five-days training which started on Monday, February 17 would end on Friday, May 21st, 2020.

Source: VON