UBA To Expand Services On Leo Chatbot

January 13, 20220116

United Bank for Africa Plc has made a statement about expanding its services on its artificial intelligence chatbot Leo, and has made an agreement on plans to start Leo services on Instagram and Google Business.

The bank said that since the launch of Leo, the artificial intelligence has recorded an increase of three million users.

According to the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, Leo is one of the bank’s biggest investments in cutting-edge technology and has been rampantly changing the future of all forms of banking in the continent.

He said, “With over almost four million customers and counting, UBA’s Leo has, without a doubt, remained the smartest banking chatbot in Nigeria because of its speed and quick learning intelligence and has continued to evolve with plenty to offer its teeming customers.

“While other financial institutions are still trying to find their feet as regards artificial intelligence, we can proudly say that our Leo has become a massive success as it continues to consolidate on its successes and accolades winning several awards in a short while of its existence.”

He added, “In just four years, Leo’s landmark achievements have been indeed overwhelming, covering 20 African countries as well as garnering over 10 prestigious awards globally, a feat that is exceptional by every standard. I must say we are proud of Leo’s intimidating achievements which are largely unbeatable

“With this in mind, we have ensured that Leo continues to enjoy periodic and systematic upgrade with special emphasis on enhanced advancements and specialized unique features where necessary.”

Dangote Cement To Repurchase 170m Shares From Shareholders
