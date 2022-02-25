fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER

UBA Lowers International Spending Limit On Naira Card

February 25, 2022066
UBA Lowers International Spending Limit On Naira Card

United Bank of Africa (UBA) has lowered its international spending limit on its naira cards to $20 a month.

UBA made this known via an email sent to its customers on Thursday.

According to the bank, the naira card limit will only be available via web purchases, adding that the service will not be available on POS and ATMs.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that before the new limit, customers could spend up to $100 per month on naira cards for international transactions.

The bank said the review will take effect from March 1 2022.

“In line with our promise to keep you updated on services, we have reviewed Naira Card limits for international transactions, and this will take effect 1st of March, 2022,” the newsletter reads.

“Remember you can use your UBA Dollar, Pounds or Euro Card for international POS, ATM and web transactions. If you do not have one and would like to subscribe, please visit a branch close to you.”

The development will cause restrictions for customers to spend about ₦10,000 only per month on their naira cards for international transactions like Netflix subscriptions, music streaming platforms, YouTube and other paid-for services.

Buhari Reacts As Nigerians Beg For Evacuation From Ukraine

About Author

UBA Lowers International Spending Limit On Naira Card
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
November 16, 20210629

CMA CGM Introduces $1,000 Surcharge On Apapa port cargo Arriving From China

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram French shipping company CMA CGM has placed $1,000 as overweight surcharge on cargoes arriving from China to the Lagos Port Complex Apapa.  Overweight s
Read More
Ogoni N17bn Judgment: Supreme Court Dismisses Shell’s Appeal NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
May 31, 20190380

Shell Mulls South Africa Oil Expansion With Second Deal In The Works

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Royal Dutch Shell Plc is planning to acquire an oil-block stake in a second deal in South Africa’s relatively unexplored waters, months after a major discov
Read More
Sterling Bank BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
February 20, 20190343

Sterling Bank Acquires N23.4 Billion Credit Facility from BADEA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s tier-1 lender, Sterling Bank Plc, has secured a $65 million (about N23.4 billion) credit facility from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in A
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.