UBA Lowers International Spending Limit On Naira Card

United Bank of Africa (UBA) has lowered its international spending limit on its naira cards to $20 a month.

UBA made this known via an email sent to its customers on Thursday.

According to the bank, the naira card limit will only be available via web purchases, adding that the service will not be available on POS and ATMs.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that before the new limit, customers could spend up to $100 per month on naira cards for international transactions.

The bank said the review will take effect from March 1 2022.

“In line with our promise to keep you updated on services, we have reviewed Naira Card limits for international transactions, and this will take effect 1st of March, 2022,” the newsletter reads.

“Remember you can use your UBA Dollar, Pounds or Euro Card for international POS, ATM and web transactions. If you do not have one and would like to subscribe, please visit a branch close to you.”

The development will cause restrictions for customers to spend about ₦10,000 only per month on their naira cards for international transactions like Netflix subscriptions, music streaming platforms, YouTube and other paid-for services.