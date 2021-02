UBA Job Vacancy 2021 With 23 Job Openings

February 19, 2021 29

There are 23 job openings at the United Bank for Africa (UBA), one of Nigeria’s foremost banks.

The bank operates in 19 African countries and has 3 global financial centres in cities like New York, London, and Paris.

It has more than 11 million customers and has nearly 1,000 outlets globally.

Available Job Positions at UBA:

Job title: Subsidiary Audit Francophone

Location: Lagos

Deadline: March 2, 2021.

Job title: Team Member, IT Standards & Regulatory Compliance Audit

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021.

Job title: Team Member, Investigations & Fraud Management (East and South)

Deadline: March 2, 2021.

Job title: Team Member, Credit Audit for Subsidiary Francophone

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021.

Job title: Team Member, Business Office Audit

Location: Lagos and West

Deadline: March 2, 2021

Job title: Team Member, Business Office Audit

Location: Rivers

Deadline: March 2, 2021

Job title: Team Lead, Revenue Assurance

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021

Job title: Team Member, IT & Digital Banking Auditor

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021

Job title: Team Lead, Networks and IT Infrastructures

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021

Job title: Team Member, Investigations & Fraud Management

Location: Lagos

Deadline: March 2, 2021.

Job title: Team Member, Fraud Recovery

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021.

Job title: Team Member, Forensic Investigation

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021

Job title: Team Member, Head Office Audit

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021

Jobe Title: Team Lead, Head Office Audit

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021

Job title: Branch Operation Officer

Locations: Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, North East, North Central, South East, South West

Deadline: February 28, 2021.

Job title: Commercial Banker

Locations: Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, North East, North Central, South East, South West

Deadline: February 28, 2021.

Job title: Corporate Banker

Locations: Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, North East, North Central, South East, South West

Deadline: February 28, 2021.

Job title: Team Lead, Digital Banking Audit

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021.

Job title: Team Member, Credit Audit

Location: Unspecified

Deadline: March 2, 2021.

Job title: Team Member, Business Office Audit

Location: East and South

Deadline: March 2, 2021.

Job title: Personal Banker

Locations: Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, North East, North Central, South East, South West

Deadline: February 28, 2021.

Job title: SME Banker

Locations: Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, North East, North Central, South East, South West

Deadline:February 28, 2021.