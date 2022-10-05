UBA Foundation Receives Leadership Honours

The Foundation of United Bank for Africa (UBA) was recently recognized as a pioneer in Corporate Social Responsibility at the 10th anniversary of the Marketing Edge brands and advertising excellence awards in Lagos.

According to a statement, hundreds of African students have received grants to study at tertiary institutions in Africa through its National Essay Competition, which was launched more than nine years ago, and the ripple effects are being felt within their communities as more children get the opportunity to attend university.

Mrs. Bola Atta, the Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “There is a lot of work to be done across the African continent to better lives, and we are doing this one step at a time and in different nations across the map, where the United Bank for Africa operates.

“It is fundamental for people and organisations to give back. It is also very African to nurture one’s communities and uplift others around you. So we do what we do with a lot of passion and focus on developing and nurturing.”

Atta thanked the organisers of the Marketing Edge award for excellence and recognition.

She said, “With the start of a new academic year, the 2022 edition of the National Essay Competition has commenced and we are increasing the prizes by as much as 40%.”