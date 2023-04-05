UBA Foundation Educates And Equips Women In Technology

To empower young women and advance gender equality, the United Bank for Africa’s social responsibility division, the UBA Foundation, has announced that it has joined the rest of the world in celebrating women in March.

At the UBA Academy in UBA House on Friday and Saturday, the foundation organized a two-day empowerment program called the “Women Digital Workshop,” during which a large number of young women received professional training in a variety of tech skills.

Bola Atta, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of UBA Foundation, emphasized the bank’s commitment to upholding the foundation’s three pillars—education, environment, and economic empowerment in his opening remarks to participants, according to a statement.

“At UBA, we understand the need to give back to everyone, especially young women in African communities toward catalyzing sustainable socioeconomic development, and we are committed to women’s empowerment as we continue to champion women’s causes in our business and through our work,” he said.

Atta stated that the UBA Foundation wants to make sure that women are able to receive the right training and develop the necessary skills to effectively train others as the world becomes more globally connected.

“One of the things we are keen on is touching lives, especially those who do not have, and this is what we have tried to do with this free workshop that we have organized to give these women the opportunity to acquire skills that they can later share with others, so that they can continue to enjoy the natural progression of growth,” Atta continued.

He concluded by saying, “I appreciate your interest in attending this workshop to recognize Women’s History Month”.