UBA Emerges ‘African Bank of the Year’ Award

December 3, 20210158
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has once again emerged the ‘African Bank of the Year 2021’ by the Banker Magazine in 13 countries.

The Banker Magazine, a global finance news publication published by the Financial Times of London, recognized the bank for its solid financial performance, excellent service delivery to customers, and its continuous role in facilitating rapid economic growth across the African continent.

Middle East and Africa editor for The Banker, John Everington, at the virtual award ceremony on Wednesday, stated that the selection process was careful and highly analytical.

“While several African banks impressed the judges this year, there was no doubt as to the worthiest recipient of the Bank of the Year for Africa — UBA Group — a clear winner across a wide range of criteria,” Everington said.

Interswitch Reiterates Commitment To Boost Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem, Supports DevFest Lagos

The Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of the bank, Kennedy Uzoka, , who was delighted about the recognition, stated that the bank would always work at being the best.

“The recognitions come as a reassurance that we are on track in consolidating our leadership position in Africa, as we continue to create superior value for all our stakeholders.”

Uzoka stated further that UBA won 14 total awards in 13 subsidiaries and the Bank of the Year on the African continent as he expressed his gratitude to both customers and staff.

“We have our millions of customers across the globe and our many thousands of staff to thank for this. They are the very reason why we keep winning,” he said.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

