UBA Discloses Names, Account Numbers Of Forex Violators

September 26, 2021 129

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) has disclosed on its site the names and account numbers of some customers alleged to have violated the forex policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

UBA published this in compliance with the directive of the Central bank of Nigeria(CBN) mandating banks to publish the names of defaulters of the forex exchange regulation.

The UBA had also asked customers to submit only genuine documents to obtain FX for personal and business travel, as well as payment for overseas education and other eligible transactions.

READ ALSO: 7 Important Things To Do If Your Facebook Account Is Hacked

“In compliance with the directive of Central Bank of Nigeria mandating banks to publish the names of defaulters of the forex exchange regulation, based on regulatory directives, the following customers cancelled their trip and failed to return the PTA availed to them despite several mails, text messages and follow up phone calls,” the publication reads.

The bank also included the name of a customer, who allegedly “presented fake visa to apply for PTA”.

CUSTOMER’S ACCOUNT NAME CUSTOMER’S ACCT NUMBER Ajoke Azeezat Oseni 2196364173 Felix Aleakwe Zibiri 2210778704

The customer(s) below presented fake visa to apply for PTA

CUSTOMER’S ACCOUNT NAME CUSTOMER’S ACCT NUMBER Okafor Patrick Chukwuemeka 2220327374