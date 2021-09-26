fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

UBA Discloses Names, Account Numbers Of Forex Violators

September 26, 20210129
UBA Discloses Names, Account Numbers Of Forex Violators

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) has disclosed on its site the names and account numbers of some customers alleged to have violated the forex policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

UBA published this in compliance with the directive of the Central bank of Nigeria(CBN) mandating banks to publish the names of defaulters of the forex exchange regulation.

The UBA had also asked customers to submit only genuine documents to obtain FX for personal and business travel, as well as payment for overseas education and other eligible transactions.

READ ALSO: 7 Important Things To Do If Your Facebook Account Is Hacked

“In compliance with the directive of Central Bank of Nigeria mandating banks to publish the names of defaulters of the forex exchange regulation, based on regulatory directives, the following customers cancelled their trip and failed to return the PTA availed to them despite several mails, text messages and follow up phone calls,” the publication reads.

The bank also included the name of a customer, who allegedly “presented fake visa to apply for PTA”.

CUSTOMER’S ACCOUNT NAMECUSTOMER’S ACCT NUMBER
Ajoke Azeezat Oseni2196364173
Felix Aleakwe Zibiri2210778704

The customer(s) below presented fake visa to apply for PTA

CUSTOMER’S ACCOUNT NAMECUSTOMER’S ACCT NUMBER
Okafor Patrick Chukwuemeka2220327374

About Author

UBA Discloses Names, Account Numbers Of Forex Violators
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

FG May Extend Phase 1 Of COVID-19 Vaccination COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSPHARMACEUTICALS
April 13, 20210761

FG May Extend Phase 1 Of COVID-19 Vaccination

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government (FG) says it may extend the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the country by two weeks. Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the
Read More
October 2, 20140147

Okorocha Pardons 16 Prisoners

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 54th independence anniversary yesterday, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State granted 16 prisoners pardo
Read More
August 25, 20140162

Nigeria Institute Of Building Tasks Govt On Law Enforcing Building Code

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Institute of Building (NIOB) has charged the Federal Government to make laws that will enforce the national building code in the country. The as
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.