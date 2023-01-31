Abiola Bawuah has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

Bawuah, a Ghanaian national, is UBA Africa‘s first female CEO.

Via a statement issued by the bank on Monday, Bawuah will also join the group board as an executive director, overseeing its operations across the African continent.

𝐀𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐰𝐮𝐚𝐡: 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫/𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚.



We are excited to announce the appointment of our new ED/CEO, Africa, Abiola Bawuah. pic.twitter.com/L5cdrtCcnE — UBA Group (@UBAGroup) January 30, 2023

According to UBA, Bawuah’s appointment demonstrates the bank’s commitment to diversity, as the group board now includes eight female directors.

Prior to her appointment, Bawuah was the CEO of UBA Ghana.

She was also the West Africa regional CEO, in charge of the group’s operations in nine subsidiaries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, and Sierra Leone.

Tony Elumelu, group board chairman, commented on the new appointment, saying Bawuah has made significant contributions to the company’s growth.

“Abiola has contributed significantly to the growth of UBA Africa for close to a decade. She brings a wealth of experience in commercial banking and stakeholder engagement,” the entrepreneur said.

“It also gives me great pleasure that with her appointment, the UBA group board has now become a majority female board.”