UAE To Commence Issuing Visas To Nigerians On October 8 – Sirika

The government of the United Arab Emirates will begin visa issuance to Nigerians on Thursday, October 8.

This is according to Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the minister said the requirements for visa issuance include a return ticket, hotel booking, negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result and health insurance.

According to the minister, this is similar to the requirements for a Schengen visa which allows access to European countries.

The return ticket requirement implies that the UAE government has not concluded plans to begin issuing work and migrant visas to Nigerians.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, countries imposed movement restrictions and suspended visa services.

UAE confirmed that they will begin issuance of Visas from 8th of October, 2020. Travelers to have a return ticket, hotel booking, negative PCR result & a Health insurance (similar to Schengen requirement). Health insurance can be paid through travel agents/airline. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) October 6, 2020

The federal government had banned Emirates Airlines from operating in the country on September 21.

At the onset of international flight operations in the country after the COVID-19 lockdown, the federal government had said it would apply the rule of reciprocity before giving approval to international airlines to operate in the country.

Dubai, UAE’s commercial and tourism hub, is a popular destination for Nigerians.

However, the arrest of Ramoni Igbalode, better known as Hushpuppi, for alleged money laundering, cyber fraud, banking fraud and identity theft made some Nigerians speculate that UAE had stopped issuing and renewing visas to Nigerians.

The country denied the claims.

