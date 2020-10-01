UAE to Commence Issuing Visa to Nigerians as FG Suspends Ban on Emirates Airline

October 1, 2020 25

The federal government has lifted the ban on Emirates Airline flights into the country.

Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, announced on Tuesday that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will commence visa issuance to Nigerians based on some conditions.

“UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria. Commencement of the visa issuance is condition precedent,” Sirika tweeted.

The federal government had banned Emirates Airlines from operating in the country on September 21.

At the time, Sirika also said there were discussions on the ban on Lufthansa and Air France-KLM.

At the onset of international flight operations in the country after the COVID-19 lockdown, the federal government had said it would apply the rule of reciprocity before giving approval to international airlines to operate in the country.

Consequently, Air France, KLM, Etihad Airways, RwandAir, Air Namibia, Royal Air Maroc, Lufthansa, Cabo Verde, TAAG Angola, and South African Airways did not receive approval to operate in the country.

Sirika explained that Air France and KLM airlines were not granted approval for flight operations because “tourist visa holders are not allowed entry” in their originating countries.

Source: The Cable