UAE to Commence Issuing Visa to Nigerians as FG Suspends Ban on Emirates Airline

The federal government has lifted the ban on Emirates Airline flights into the country.
“UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria. Commencement of the visa issuance is condition precedent,” Sirika tweeted.
The federal government had banned Emirates Airlines from operating in the country on September 21.
At the onset of international flight operations in the country after the COVID-19 lockdown, the federal government had said it would apply the rule of reciprocity before giving approval to international airlines to operate in the country.
Consequently, Air France, KLM, Etihad Airways, RwandAir, Air Namibia, Royal Air Maroc, Lufthansa, Cabo Verde, TAAG Angola, and South African Airways did not receive approval to operate in the country.
Sirika explained that Air France and KLM airlines were not granted approval for flight operations because “tourist visa holders are not allowed entry” in their originating countries.
