UAE Relaxes Travel Restrictions For Nigerians, Others

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced that it was relaxing restrictions for inbound passengers from Nigeria and 6 other countries.

UAE’s National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) revealed that the lifting of the restrictions will take effect from August 5, 2021.

This rule will allow passengers from the six countries – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Uganda, and Nigeria – to be able to transit through UAE airports, as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours before departure.

“Travel for transit passengers from all countries from which transit passengers have been suspended will be resumed in advance provided that the passenger’s last destination is accepted with a laboratory check-up within 72 hours of departure and state airports will allocate special lounges for transit passengers,” NCEMA said.

“Emergencies, crises and civil aviation announce the exclusion of new categories of passengers from some of the banned countries, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda, as of August 5.

“These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country.”