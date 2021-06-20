UAE Lifts Nigeria to Dubai Travel Restrictions

June 20, 2021 180

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced the removal of the travel restrictions placed on trips from Nigeria to Dubai.

The UAE said it had introduced new COVID-19 protocols, bringing an end to the disagreement between the two countries regarding COVID-19 tests.

The UAE had insisted that travelers from Nigeria must undergo several other COVID-19 tests after the initial test in Nigeria.

However, the Federal Government had responded by banning the Emirates Airline from flying into the country for violating the directive on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

The ban was later lifted after the airline agreed to stop the rapid antigen tests.

The Federal Government re-imposed the ban in March after the airline continued to conduct rapid antigen tests for passengers despite its opposition.

A statement issued by the Dubai Media Office said passengers from Nigeria are now expected to receive a negative result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure.

It read, “Passengers are also expected to present a negative PCR test certificate with an OR code from laboratories approved by the Nigerian government, while also undergoing the same test upon arrival at the Dubai airport.”

Also reacting to the development, the Emirates Airline said, “Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria, and India to Dubai.

“We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travelers’ categories. We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June.”