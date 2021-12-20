fbpx

UAE Introduces Age Restriction For Rated Movies

December 20, 20210165
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Sunday it will no longer censor cinematic releases while introducing a 21 and above age rating for films it classifies for mature audiences.

The UAE, which is made up of seven emirates, is considered one of the more liberal countries in the Gulf region, where movies with adult content are routinely cut or edited.

The wealthy federation has been continuously amending its laws in recent years, presenting itself as a modernising force in a largely conservative region.

The country’s Media Regulatory Office said on Twitter that it had introduced a 21+ age category to its motion picture content rating system.

“According to this classification, the international version of movies will be shown in cinemas, with an emphasis on the strict following of age classification standards for audience entry,” it added.

About Author

UAE Introduces Age Restriction For Rated Movies
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

