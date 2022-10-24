UAE Imposes Visa Ban On Nigerian Citizens

Nigerians will not be allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as all Visa applications received will be rejected, and payment will unfortunately be non-refundable.

A notification sent to its business partners in Nigeria, including travel agents, at the weekend made the news. However, no justification for the restriction was provided.

All applications were put on hold, according to the Dubai authorities, pending the resolution of disagreements between the Nigerian and UAE governments.

All Nigerians wishing to go to the UAE must comply with the most recent decision given by the UAE immigration officials.

The notice reads, “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.”