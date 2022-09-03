‘UAE Halts Visas To Tourists Under 40years’ – FG

The Federal Government has responded to a viral video depicting stranded Nigerians at Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement signed by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, the stranded Nigerians did not have the proper visas.

The statement added that the UAE has stopped issuing tourist visas to persons under the age of 40 years, “except for those applying for family visas.”

“The Nigerian Mission in Dubai has clarified that most of the supposedly stranded Nigerians were issued with family visas, only to arrive Dubai alone without any family member,” the statement said.

“Consequently, they were denied entry and advised to return to their country and apply for the appropriate visas,” Omayuli said.

“However, those persons allowed entry into the country have their family members in the UAE, while those who claimed their family members were on another flight were told to wait at the airport pending their arrival.

“The general public is invited to note and be guided that the Government of the UAE has introduced a new visa regime and has stopped issuing tourist visas to persons under the age of 40 years, except for those applying for family visas.

“It is, therefore, instructive for prospective visa applicants to indicate clearly their visa preferences without any ambiguity and also respect the immigration laws of other countries so as to avoid unwarranted treatments.”