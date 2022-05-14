UAE Elects New President; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

May 14, 2022 89

The Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new President of the nation.

The council, which is the highest constitutional authority in the UAE, on Saturday, took the decision to elect Mohamed following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Friday, UAE’s ministry of presidential affairs announced the death of Khalifa, who had been the country’s president since November 2004.

Emirates New Agency, via a statement, said the decision to elect Mohammed was based on Article 51 of the country’s constitution.

“The Federal Supreme Council today unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as president of the United Arab Emirates,” the news agency said.

“The council held a meeting today at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

The development means that Mohamed is the third president of the UAE since the formation of the union in 1971.

Full statement

The Federal Supreme Council today unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Council held a meeting today at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs stated that under Article 51 of the Constitution, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected as President of the United Arab Emirates to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan . Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, affirmed their keenness to fulfil the authentic values ​​and principles established by the late deceased from the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, which established the position of the United Arab Emirates at the regional and global levels and strengthened its national achievements. different. The Council expressed its full confidence that the people of the UAE will remain as desired by Zayed and the founders, as a faithful guardian of the Union and its gains at all levels. We pray to God Almighty to grant His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan success and direct his steps in the service of his country and the honorable people of the Emirates. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the precious trust placed in him by his brothers, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, praying to the Almighty to guide and help him to bear the responsibility of this great trust and to fulfill its right to serve his country and the loyal people of the Emirates.