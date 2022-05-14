fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignNEWSLETTER

UAE Elects New President; Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

May 14, 2022089
UAE Elects New President; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new President of the nation.

The council, which is the highest constitutional authority in the UAE, on Saturday, took the decision to elect Mohamed following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Friday, UAE’s ministry of presidential affairs announced the death of Khalifa, who had been the country’s president since November 2004.

Emirates New Agency, via a statement, said the decision to elect Mohammed was based on Article 51 of the country’s constitution.

“The Federal Supreme Council today unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as president of the United Arab Emirates,” the news agency said.

“The council held a meeting today at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

The development means that Mohamed is the third president of the UAE since the formation of the union in 1971.

Full statement

The Federal Supreme Council today unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Council held a meeting today at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs stated that under Article 51 of the Constitution, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected as President of the United Arab Emirates to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan .

Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, affirmed their keenness to fulfil the authentic values ​​and principles established by the late deceased from the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, which established the position of the United Arab Emirates at the regional and global levels and strengthened its national achievements. different.

The Council expressed its full confidence that the people of the UAE will remain as desired by Zayed and the founders, as a faithful guardian of the Union and its gains at all levels. We pray to God Almighty to grant His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan success and direct his steps in the service of his country and the honorable people of the Emirates.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the precious trust placed in him by his brothers, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, praying to the Almighty to guide and help him to bear the responsibility of this great trust and to fulfill its right to serve his country and the loyal people of the Emirates.

Finland Suffers Blackout Over Debt To Russia

About Author

UAE Elects New President; Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Miss Universe 2019 COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
December 9, 20190503

South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi Emerges Winner of Universe 2019

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South African beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi was crowned the 2019 Miss Universe on Sunday night. Ms Tunzi emerged top in the contest after impressing the judge
Read More
Stock Exchange Makes Bullish Comeback With N100bn Gain Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 27, 20180285

NSE Index Up 0.02% As Trade Opens New Week Flat

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, February 26, closed flat as lead indices record only slight growth. The All Share
Read More
High Court Orders FG To Implement 35% Affirmative Action For Women LEGALNEWSLETTER
October 16, 20200536

Court Adjourns Money Laundering Lawsuit Against Ize-Iyamu, 4 Others till January 14

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The money laundering case brought against Pastor Osagie Ize -Iyamu, PDP governorship candidate in Edo State in the 2016 election and four others by the Econ
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.