UAE Bars Passenger Flights From Nigeria, Kenya Over Omicron COVID-19 Variant

December 24, 20210116
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a travel restriction on passenger flights from four African countries namely; Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) made the announcement on Thursday.

According to the directive, the UAE cited concerns related to the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant as the reason for the decision and gave Saturday, December 25 as the date the restriction takes effect..

“The excluded categories should present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE,” the statement reads.

FG Issues Directive On Religious Gatherings Ahead Of Christmas, New Year Celebrations

“A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country is required for UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions and golden residence holders.”

Last week, the UAE banned foreign flight operators from airlifting Nigerian passengers into the country.

The statement added that those coming from the four countries through other countries should stay in the latter countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE.

It also noted that UAE citizens are barred from travelling to the four African countries except for emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships.

The new development is coming barely 24 hours after the Federal Government reinstated the daily flights of Emirates Airlines to Nigeria after the UAE authority offered daily flight slots to Air Peace.

