UAE Ban On Nigerian Flights Extended To March 20

March 11, 20210116
UAE Travel Ban On Nigeria Flights Extended To March 20

The ban on Nigerian flights by the United Arab Emirates has been extended to March 20.

A statement from the public relations firm for Emirates stated that customers from both Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.

The statement said, “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 20 March 2021.

“Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).”

The statement however noted that Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue as scheduled.

It restated its commitment to resume passenger services to Dubai when conditions allow.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had on February 5 barred the carrier from Nigeria, alleging flouting of COVID-19 protocols as well as the introduction of rapid antigen test as a requirement for Dubai travellers against the Nigerian government’s negative PCR requirements.

This has degenerated into a situation with the UAE banning Nigeria flights for several weeks on end.

