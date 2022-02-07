fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSFOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSLETTER

U.S., Nigeria Collaborate On Food Security

February 7, 20220141
Cost Of Food Outpaces Nigeria's N30,000 Minimum Wage -Study

The United States Mission in Nigeria is committed to supporting innovative agricultural collaboration that promotes nutrition and food security in Nigeria.

The United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) in collaboration with stakeholders in Nigeria’s agronomy and poultry industry and the Government of Nigeria held a nutrition and food security forum titled “Nigeria Now” to explore partnership strategies that will help increase access to healthy and nutritional food.

More than 8,000 people from the international poultry industry including the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, attended the event which was held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The forum highlighted the importance of accessibility of affordable protein to sustainable national development.

Gerald Smith, Counselor for Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Mission to Nigeria, explained that the forum enhanced collaboration while enabling Nigerian industry stakeholders to meet the country’s vision for nutrition and food security. 

Chief Executive, USSEC, Jim Sutter, stressed the need for a shared priority that will enable nutrition and food security for families, communities and countries around the world, and more specifically to improve access to healthy and nutritional food.

Sutter restated USSEC’s commitment to collaborate with varied stakeholders in Nigeria’s soy value-chain.

“We want to continue building on our growing partnerships in 2022 to help Nigerian leaders meet their food and nutrition vision for the citizens of their country,” Sutter said.

Kevin Roepke, USSEC’s Regional Director of Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa said, “We hope Nigeria will take a diversified and multi-faceted approach to achieving food and nutrition security.”

“Local food and soy production is and will remain critically important, and we invite leaders to consider complementing their local supply with high quality imports to most effectively and sustainably meet nutrition needs,” he added.

Roepke said, applauding existing partnerships that the Nigeria Now Forum will provide a pathway for accelerating food and nutrition security through collaboration and the identification of additional synergies and strengths.

NNPC Adopting Three Strategies To Carbon-Neutral Economy- Kyari
Related tags :

About Author

U.S., Nigeria Collaborate On Food Security
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 28, 20180197

Youth-Led Research Highlights Key Challenges Facing Young People Developing and Adopting Agricultural Technology

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Young African innovators are taking charge of their future and designing innovative agricultural technologies despite lacking access to finance, innovation
Read More
Edo Governorship Election NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 16, 20200245

INEC Declares Neutrality Ahead of Edo Governorship Poll

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the electoral body is committed to conducting
Read More
January 10, 20170254

Naira Gains Momentum At Parallel Market, Trades At N490/$

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira catches a break on Monday, January 9, firming up against the United States Dollar at the parallel or black segment of the foreign exchang
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.