U.S Elections: Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania, Inches Closer To Victory

Former vice-president Joe Biden and candidate of the Democrat party is now at the verge of winning the US Presidency, as he has now taken the lead in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania State.

Biden seized control on Friday, when counting of mailed ballots resumed.

Donald Trump, the incumbent and candidate of the Republican party, held an overnight lead with 3,285,965 votes to Biden’s 3,267,923 votes. Biden is now holding 3,295,319 votes, against Trump’s 3,289,725 votes. Pennsylvania has 20 electoral college votes.

Biden already has 264 electoral college votes, with Arizona added. Without Arizona’s 11 votes, the 253 votes already in the kitty, along with Pennsylvania’s 20 votes, will give Biden 273 electoral college votes.

This is more than the 270 votes needed to clinch the presidency and close a tempestuous, divisive era in American history. Biden is expected to win close to 308 electoral college votes.

He is also at the verge of winning the Republican state of Georgia, which has 16 votes. He also leads in Nevada with 6 votes.

Trump has, however, been alleging fraud in the voting process, slamming the election and has also threatened that the election would end up at the US Supreme Court.