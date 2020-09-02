U.S. Coast Guard Intercepts $228 million Cocaine, Marijuana Shipment

The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded seized cocaine and marijuana worth more than $228 million street value. The drugs were interdicted in international waters in the Eastern Pacific off the coasts Mexico, Central and South America, and in the Caribbean sea by U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy crews.

In total, 13 interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels resulted in the seizure of the contraband.

The Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) crew offloaded the drugs at Port Everglades last Thursday.

“We are proud to support the President’s national security strategy by keeping illegal drugs off American streets. I am extremely proud of this crew as they sailed short-handed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delivered tremendous results,” Commanding officer of the Hamilton, Captain Timothy Cronin, said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, all played a role in the counter-drug operations.

Source: Ships & Ports