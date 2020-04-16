Tyson Fury is Not A True Title Holder, says Deontay Wilder

Dethroned world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he still does not see his conqueror Tyson Fury as the true titleholder.

The American told a Premier Boxing Champions podcast that the real “Bronze Bomber’’ had not shown up for their last fight.

He likened his performance on the night to that of a zombie.

“It’s not over. In my eyes I don’t see Fury as the champion,” said the 34-year-old, enjoying some downtime in Alabama.

“He ain’t the champion yet. We’ve still got one more fight left… and I’m looking forward to giving the world the best of Deontay Wilder.”

“People who know boxing know that that wasn’t Deontay Wilder that night. I was a zombie that night… I wasn’t myself, I felt like a zombie in there,” he added.

Fury overwhelmed Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February, seizing the WBC crown with a seventh-round stoppage.

They had previously fought to a draw in December 2018.

Fury response

But despite Wilder’s mountain of excuses, British boxer Tyson Fury has urged the American boxer to accept he was simply whipped in the ring.

A third bout between the two heavyweights was set for July but has been pushed back due to the new coronavirus pandemic, with a likely date in October.

Source: VON