Tyson Fury Demands 50-50 Earnings to Fight Anthony Joshua

- June 4, 2020
British boxers Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will earn a 50-50 split should they clash.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren stated this in London.

But for that fight to ever happen, Fury must whip American challenger Deontay Wilder for a third time, while Joshua must defend his crown against burly Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.

“It’s not a difficult fight to make. Whatever is on the table is 50-50,” Warren told Sky Sports.

“Once we get the offer that we’re supposed to be getting, we’ll be in a position to sit around the table and knock it into shape. It’s not about me or [Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn’s company] Matchroom.

“It’s about getting this fight made. If we can’t make this happen between us, then we’ve got to point the finger at whoever doesn’t make it happen.”

Source: VON

