Tyson Fury … YOU NASTY!!!

The boxing star not only beat up Deontay Wilder in their heavyweight clash Saturday night — he LICKED THE BLOOD off Wilder’s neck during the fight!!

31-year-old Fury had dominated from the start — teeing off on the Bronze Bomber (and likely busting his eardrum in the process) in their highly anticipated rematch.

Wilder was dripping blood all over the place — and during the 6th round, Fury flicked out his tongue and began licking the blood off of Wilder’s bloody neck!!!

It was super gross — and Fury loved it.

Wilder’s corner ultimately threw in the towel in Round 7 — it was clear Deontay just didn’t have it Saturday night.

After the fight, Fury’s crazy antics continued … he grabbed the mic and sang Don McLean’s “American Pie” while encouraging the Vegas crowd to sing along! The place went nuts!

Fury praised Wilder as a great fighter and said he thinks Deontay will be champion again — but for now, Tyson reminded everyone why he’s the “Gypsy King.”

Still, the tongue thing was super gross … your highness.