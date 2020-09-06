Two Nigerian Men Arrested over €2.3 million Fraud against German State

Security operatives have arrested two suspects for allegedly defrauding the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia of €2.3 million COVID-19 fund.
The suspects, Babatunde Adesanya, 50-year-old master degree holder in cell biology, and Akinpelu Abass, 41-year-old managing director of Musterpoint Investment Nigeria Limited, were arrested by the cybercrime unit of the Nigeria police force and INTERPOL.
The suspects, who are said to be members of a transnational criminal network, were alleged to have cloned the corporate website of ILBN Holdings BV, Holland, to defraud one Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn, a representative of the German state.
“In this instance, the suspects fraudulently obtained from Mr Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn the sum of 1.5m Euro and another 880,000 Euro as advanced payment for the supply of COVID-19 PPEs valued at 14.7million Euros. Disturbed by the non-arrival of the PPEs, Mr Freiherr Fredrick Von Hahn eventually visited the corporate office of ILBN Holdings BV in Holland to inquire reasons for the delay in supplying the items only to find out that the company never did business with him and that the transaction was a scam.
“The fraudsters merely cloned the company’s website and falsely presented themselves as representatives of the company before subsequently executing the fraudulent transaction. Consequently, he reported the case of fraud to the Police in Holland and this led to the arrest of Eduardus Boomstra and Geradius Maulder in Holland and investigations extended to Nigeria.
Mba said the suspects will be arraigned in a court as soon as possible.
Source: The Cable
