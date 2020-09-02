Two Killed, Four Injured in Truck, Bus Collision

Two persons were killed and four injured in a road accident in the Anthony area of Lagos State.

Channels Television learned that the accident occurred when four vehicles involving two trucks, a tanker and a commercial bus had a collision.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

“The agency received distress calls about the above incident and upon arrival at the scene of incident, discovered that a four (4) vehicle accident had occurred comprising two tipper trucks, one with registration number AKM-741ZT, a second tipper with unknown registration number, a loaded tanker with unknown registration number and commercial bus with unknown registration,” the statement partly read.

Oke-Osanyitolu explained that emergency responders comprising the Nigeria Police, Fire Service, LRU Fire Unit joined LASEMA at the scene of the incident.

Source: Channels TV