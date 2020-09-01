Two Deaths Confirmed in Lagos Boat Mishap

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap that occurred yesterday around Offin Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, confirmed this in a statement, saying that the victims were going to a relative’s funeral.

The statement was titled, “4 Rescued 2 Dead 1 Missing in Ibeshe Fishing Boat Mishap”.

Emmanuel noted that the boat mishap occurred about 7pm.

He said the fishing boat involved was conveying seven passengers – five adults including the boat captain and two toddlers – when the incident happened.

The boat from Makoko Community capsized into the Lagos lagoon while heading to Offin area in Ikorodu,” he said.

The LASWA boss added, “Further inquires revealed that the cause of the incidence was the rough water current usually recorded around the area.

“The first responders to the incident was a passenger ferry that witnessed the incident before the arrival of LASWA rescue team.

“Inquiries reveal that the fishing boat was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers ferry operation. It carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral.

Upon further investigations, it was revealed that all seven passengers aboard were not wearing a lifejacket. Four passengers were rescued alive, two fatalities, and one passenger missing.

“The men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.”

