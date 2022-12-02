Two Billion Litres Of Petrol In Stock – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited claims to have two billion liters of gasoline on hand (NNPC Ltd). This was said in a statement by Adeyemi Adetunji, the executive vice president of NNPC (downstream).

The inventory of more than two billion liters, in Mr. Adetunji’s estimation, is enough for more than 30 days. According to him, the NNPC planned ships and trucks to reach unconstrained depots while closely monitoring massive loadouts from depots to states in order to eliminate petroleum lineups.

According to the NNPC vice president, “access road issues in Lagos and ongoing road infrastructure upgrades surrounding Apapa are primarily responsible for the present wait times in Lagos.” The congestion is easing because to NNPC Ltd.’s scheduling of trucks, boats, and large loadouts from depots to states are constantly monitored.

Mr Adetunji added that Abuja was impacted by the challenges recorded in Lagos and that NNPC retail and key marketers had intensified dedicated loading into Abuja to restore normalcy.

“We want to reassure Nigerians that NNPC has sufficient products, and we significantly increased product loading in selected depots and extended hours at strategic stations to ensure sufficiency nationwide,” he explained. “We are also working with industry stakeholders to ensure normalcy is returned as soon as possible.”