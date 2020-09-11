Two Bank CEOs on NESG Board Deny Resigning Due to Threats

Two of the bank chief executive officers (CEOs) who resigned from the board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have said they were never “threatened or forced to resign” as suggested by a business publication Thursday.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of United Bank of Africa (UBA), Mr. Kennedy Uzoka; his counterparts at Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, and First Bank Nigeria Limited, Mr. Adesola Adeduntan, resigned from the NESG Board on Wednesday.

This followed a squabble between the NESG and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

But speaking in separate interviews last night, they cited the failure of corporate governance at the NESG, given the fact the group made such a major announcement without input from all its directors. Instead, the economic summit group selected to work with few members of the board one of whom is a publisher.

The CEOs who pleaded to remain anonymous as they do not want to be drawn into the controversy while wondering how such a major statement on the economy was made without input from all board members.

They stressed that contrary to a publication in a business newspaper yesterday, they were never forced to quit the board of the NESG.

According to them, as CEOs of banks with systemic importance, they are always in full consultations, weekly, with the CBN on policies that concern both the banking sector as well as the economy and in most cases, their institutions act as participating financial institution (PFIs) in most of the central bank development finance interventions. And since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Bankers’ Committee has been meeting more frequently, almost every week, virtually, to discuss matters bordering on the economy.

“Given that we have such full access, how can we turn around and issue a statement criticising policies that we are part of the consultative process? If we have concerns we have full access and platforms to share them with policy makers. How would the NESG issue such a statement without the input of Board members?” the bank CEO asked.

It was also learnt that before issuing of the statement, the NESG had consulted with Prof. Konyin Ajayi (SAN), who worked with the National Assembly on the amendment of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) and the NESG Chairman (Asue Ighodalo), CEO ( Laoye Jaiyeola) and Board Member, Frank Aigbogun (Publisher of BusinessDay), were told that the provisions they were concerned with, the so-called immunity was misplaced as it was in many laws like the NDIC Act as well as the AMCON Act and is not as the same immunity that state governors and the president enjoy.

“Despite that, they went ahead to issue the statement, which means that they have other motives, beyond their concern for public policy…And publishers who are members of the board of the NESG must not be allowed to abuse their position in getting board issues at the NESG published, without disclosing that they are participants and the co-authors of the NESG statement,” said one of the CEOs.

“In issuing that statement without consultations with the board, the NESG left my continuing participation untenable resulting in my resignation,” he said.

The NESG had in a statement on Tuesday, criticised some of the CBN’s policies saying they lacked transparency. The group had requested the president to withhold assent to the repealed and re-enacted Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, recently passed by the National Assembly on the discredited claim it granted immunity to CBN officials.

Source: THISDAY