Two Abducted Bethel Baptist School Students Rescued By Police

Police operatives have rescued two students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State who were abducted from their hostels by bandits on July 8.

The students were said to have been rescued on Wednesday evening by police operatives in Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

According to Channels Television, the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, stated that the two rescued students were receiving medical attention at its medical facility.

Bandits had stormed Bethel Baptist secondary school in Chikun local government area of Kaduna on July 8, abducting 121 students from their hostels.

So far the police have been able to recover three of the abducted students as police operatives rescued one of the abducted students of the school inside a forest last week.

The bandits are asking for a ransom fee of N60m for the release of the kidnapped students.