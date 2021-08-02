fbpx

#Twitterban: Commonwealth Engages With ‘Relevant Stakeholders’

August 2, 2021
The Commonwealth has said that it was engaging with “relevant stakeholders” to discuss the matter of freedom of expression in Nigeria following the ban on Twitter.

This statement comes on the back of a letter addressed to the Commonwealth by human rights watchdog, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), asking that the Commonwealth Charter be evoked to bring the Nigerian Government to account over the ban of Twitter in the country.

Supporting the words contained in the letter from SERAP, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland QC, said that Nigeria was a signatory to the “commitments to uphold freedom of expression” as one of the underpinning values of the Commonwealth Charter.

Reacting to the letter, the Commonwealth, in a letter signed by the Officer in Charge, Governance and Peace Directorate, Roger Koranteng, said, “The Commonwealth Secretary-General has been following the developments in Nigeria very closely and she is engaging the relevant stakeholders.”

“Please be assured that the Secretariat will remain engaged with the authorities in Nigeria and encourage a speedy resolution of this matter.”

“All Commonwealth member countries [including Nigeria] have committed themselves to uphold freedom of expression as one of the core values and principles of the Commonwealth Charter, which underscores a commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other relevant human rights covenants and international instruments.”

Driving the point further, Deputy Director, SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, said that Nigerian authorities had no “justification” to suspend the microblogging platform.

He expressed confidence in the Commonwealth to bring justice and “prevail” on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration “to lift the unlawful suspension of Twitter”.

