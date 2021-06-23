fbpx
Twitter Writes Buhari, Seeks Restoration In Nigeria

June 23, 2021
Suspended micro-blogging and social media platform, Twitter, has expressed in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, its desire for the lifting of the suspension of its operations in Nigeria.

This was made known by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, via a statement that was released on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that Buhari had set up a team to handle deliberations with the platform’s representatives.

This came to the knowledge of the public as members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday criticised the decision to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria, describing it as ill-timed and dictatorial.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had on June 4, pronounced a suspension on the operations of Twitter Nigeria over the platform’s actions deemed to be undermining the country’s corporate existence.

The following day, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, directed the Director of Public Prosecution in his ministry to begin the process of prosecuting violators of the suspension order.

This action generated severe criticism from bodies and countries, among which were the Nigerian Bar Association, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Information and Culture, in a statement titled, “Twitter writes President Buhari seeking restoration of access in Nigeria,” said the President had approved negotiations with Twitter.

