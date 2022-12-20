Twitter Users Vote To Remove Elon Musk As CEO

The vast majority of Twitter users who voted in Elon Musk’s poll to remove him as CEO of the microblogging platform supported his removal.

Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla Inc, launched a poll on Monday to determine whether he should continue as CEO.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

According to the results of the poll, which ended on Monday, 57.5 percent of the 17.5 million users who participated requested his departure.

Musk previously stated that when the poll concludes, he will follow the results.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll” he asked Twitter users when he put up the poll.

Acquisition of Twitter

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April 2022, becoming CEO of the microblogging platform in what has been described as a contentious acquisition deal.

According to the agreement, investors will receive $54.20 for each Twitter share they own, according to a company statement.

Twitter also became a privately held company upon the completion of the transaction.

Following his appointment as CEO, Musk instituted a number of radical policies, beginning with the firing of Twitter’s three top executives — less than a day after completing the platform’s acquisition.

Following that, the billionaire went on a massive global layoff spree, which affected Twitter’s newly established Africa headquarters, laying off 3,700 people.

Musk then shifted gears by instituting a verification policy that requires users to pay at least $8 to obtain the blue badge.

Despite Musk’s claim that he bought the social media platform to promote free speech, he has faced harsh criticism since taking over the company.