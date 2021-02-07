fbpx
Twitter User Demands Apology From Burna Boy Over Car Damages

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]LIFESTYLE

Twitter User Demands Apology From Burna Boy Over Car Damages

February 7, 20210115
Twitter User Demands Apology From Burna Boy Over Car Damages

A Twitter user has called out to Afrobeat singer Burna Boy over damages done to his car, asking for acknowledgment and an apology.

The user with the handle @Iamsilvar, narrated his brush with Burna Boy’s entourage at Lekki Phase 1.

He said the incident occurred at 8:15 pm on Saturday.

He explained that he idled at the traffic lights, waiting for the lights to switch to green when Burna Boy’s convoy blared sirens from behind his vehicle.

The user claimed that an occupant of one of the cars in the convoy directed another to “enter” him.

READ ALSO: Fake CBN Investment Scheme Masterminds Caught By Police

He added that he was just a mechanic and didn’t have any money but all he wanted was an apology and an acknowledgment of the incident by Burna Boy.

Here’s the user’s account:

About Author

Twitter User Demands Apology From Burna Boy Over Car Damages
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Pantami Creates NIN Enrolment Centre For Diplomats [ MAIN ]COVERCOVID-19 NewsIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 22, 20210153

Subscribers’ Group Fears Risk Of Coronavirus Spread At NIMC Centres

Telecom subscribers under the aegis of Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers, ATCIS , have expressed concern over the possible spread of coronavirus at National Identity Manageme
Read More
[ MAIN ]ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
May 27, 2013030

Tiwa Savage Holds Album Listening Party

The countdown to Tiwa’s album launch ‘Once upon a time’ scheduled to take place next month has begun with an album listening party in Lagos. Tiwa Savage who is Marvin’s crew only female artist invited
Read More
November 6, 2014031

EU, UNIDO, CPC Partner On Consumer Protection

The European Union (EU), through United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), is partnering with the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) with the aim of raising the bar of consumer protec
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon