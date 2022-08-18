Twitter Unveils New Tool To Promote Entrepreneurs

Twitter, a leading microblogging service, has vowed to support professionals on its platform. It released a new tool, Location Spotlight for Professionals. All experts throughout the world would have access to this feature. Entrepreneurs, nonprofits, developers, small company owners, and large corporations are examples of professionals.

The Location Spotlight enables companies or organisations with physical locations to list their addresses, contact details, and other vital information.

This would make it simpler for their clients to contact them via phone, text, email, or Direct Message. Twitter has since clarified that the function is more than just that.

Professionals can now add a map to their business location utilising the Google Maps platform. Providing the location of the company would help clients during the purchasing process.

In addition to Location Spotlight, Twitter promised to roll out more capabilities including business tools and resources.

Professional Home, More Profile Spotlight, Workshop series, Courses, and Webinar are a few of the highlights.

Professionals that wish to increase their Twitter performance and presence should use the Professional Home feature.