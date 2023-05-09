Twitter To Deactivate Inactive Accounts

Elon Musk stated on Monday that Twitter is deactivating accounts that haven’t been used in a long time.

The decision comes as Musk strives to increase engagement and revenue potential at the online platform he purchased for $44 billion last year.

“We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,” Musk said in a tweet.

We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

Musk-mandated reforms at Twitter, such as employee cuts and the elimination of free verification check marks viewed as signs of authenticity, have alienated users and advertisers.

Twitter’s blue ticks were reinstalled on select media, celebrity, and other high-profile accounts late in April, prompting outrage from many of the receivers.

