Twitter To Control Misinformation On COVID-19 Vaccine

March 2, 2021

Microblogging platform Twitter has rolled out a new feature that helps to curb misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

The social media platform announced the new feature Monday, adding that tags would be added to the timelines of users to effectively control the spread of misinformation concerning COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement, Twitter disclosed that the tags will appear as pop-up messages in retweet windows.

Warnings will be added to tweets that contain misleading information, cautioning users of content that may like be “misleading”.

To better inform users, Twitter will be directing users to a trusted public health information website.

Twitter noted that flagging these tweets as misleading would be the staff of the tech firm and not automated systems.

The firm noted that its use of humans to detect misinformation is to enhance the training of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems for better and efficient scanning for misinformation in the future.

For the first rollout, Twitter said that the flagging of tweets as misinforming will only focus on tweets in English, adding that it would add tweets in other languages down the road.

Introducing a strike system – as it did during the US election period, curbing misleading tweets about the election – users will get three strikes after which their accounts will be suspended for 12 hours.

If the user violates the rule the fourth time, they face a one-week suspension; while a fifth strike attracts a lifetime suspension.