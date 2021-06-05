Twitter Tells Nigerians To #KeepitOn, As It Works To Restore Access

June 5, 2021 80

Twitter, in a tweet, said that it was working to restore access for Nigerian users following the Federal Government’s ban, telling Nigerians to #KeepitOn.

In the tweet, Twitter expressed concern about the ban on its operations in Nigeria after the government said that users partook in activities that were “undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Twitter assured Nigerians that it would work to ensure that access is restored for users, as modern society demanded a right to “free and open internet.”

The tweet said, “We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and open internet is an essential human right in modern society.

“We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world.”

The tweet ended with the hashtag #keepitOn, in a stance of solidarity with Nigerians, as it works behind the scenes to restore access.

The Nigerian Government had banned Twitter operations after a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari was taken down by the microblogging app for violating its rules.

In the tweet, Buhari said, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”