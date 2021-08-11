fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Twitter Suspends US Lawmaker Over ‘Misleading’ Tweet

August 11, 20210173
Twitter Suspends US Lawmaker Over 'Misleading' Tweet

Twitter said Tuesday it had suspended the account of controversial US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch supporter of former Republican president Donald Trump, for a week over a “misleading” tweet on coronavirus vaccines.

The tweet in question, sent on Monday, said the US Food and Drug Administration should not give final approval to anti-coronavirus vaccines, with Greene saying they were “failing” and did not curb the spread of the virus.

Twitter labeled the message “misleading” and suggested that users consult information provided by US health authorities about vaccines and mask-wearing.

“The tweet you referenced was labeled in line with our Covid-19 misleading information policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

“The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter rules.”

The platform’s rules on Covid misinformation state that a seven-day suspension comes with a fourth violation of the site’s terms of use.

READ ALSO: FG Condemns Assault Of Nigerian Diplomat In Indonesia

If the first-term Georgia congresswoman were to break the rules again, she could face a permanent ban.

Greene accused Twitter of suspending her for “speaking the truth, and tweeting what so many people are saying.”

The lawmaker has been a staunch defender of Trump and his unsubstantiated claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election.

In February, she apologized for her past support for QAnon conspiracy theories but was stripped of her two committee assignments.

Then in May, she courted controversy by repeatedly equating mask mandates with Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars in wartime Germany.

AFP

About Author

Twitter Suspends US Lawmaker Over ‘Misleading’ Tweet
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Winnie Mandela Breaking NewsForeign
April 2, 20180145

Winnie Mandela dies at 81

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela has died aged 81, her personal assistant says. Winnie Madikizela Mandela was the former wife of South
Read More
Siemens To Upgrade 22 Transmission Substations In Nigeria INTERNATIONALPRESS ARTICLES
July 31, 20180243

Kenya’s Electricity Regulator Slashes Tariff by 6 percent to Assist 3.6 million households

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There has been a reduction in the retail price of electricity by 6 per cent, subsequently cushioning 3.6 million users in Kenya. Kenya’s Energy Regulatory C
Read More
Capital MarketINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
March 14, 20170120

Global Stock Markets Tick Higher as Dollar Recovers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global stocks market on Monday, March 13, stabilized as he dollar recovering from a three-day fall as investors braced for a potential interest rate hike in
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.