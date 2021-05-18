Twitter Rolls Out New Feature Requiring Subscriptions

May 18, 2021 115

Dubbed, ‘the bird app’, microblogging platform, Twitter, is reportedly rolling out a new feature known as ‘Twitter Blue’ that would require subscribers a monthly fee of N1,435 ($2.99).

This was shared by a security researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, who likes “taking apart websites and mobile apps and tweeting about yet-to-release features,” she said in an interview.

She shared that a tiered subscription pricing model feature was also in the pipeline, as one tier would enjoy expanded service features than the other.

Wong noted that subscribers to higher-priced tiers ” could enjoy premium experiences, such as clutter-free news reading experience.”

She tweeted that the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scroll – an ad blocker on news sites – Tony Haile, announced that his firm shook hands on a deal handing Scroll to Twitter.

He noted that the app would be “integrated into a broader Twitter subscription” which, according to Wong means that Twitter users would experience a clutter-free news experience.

She appended, “This ‘Twitter Blue’ screenshot is work-in-progress and not final. Things like the name, pricing, feature set, etc may change ahead of the official launch.

“But I’m sure the feature set will grow as time goes.”

Acquisition Details

Although details of the acquisition weren’t detailed, it was, however, shared that Twitter’s Acquisition of Scroll would drive up its revenue twofold from $3.7 billion recorded in 2020 to a projected 2023 figure of $7.5 billion or more, TechCrunch reported.

It quoted Tony Haile as saying that “The mission we’ve been given by Jack and the Twitter team is simple: take the model and platform that Scroll has built and scale it so that everyone who uses Twitter has the opportunity to experience an internet without friction and frustration, a great gathering of people who love the news and pay to sustainably support it.”

Plans to expand its revenue source aside advertising and data licensing were shared earlier the year by Twitter earlier this year, stating that the subscribtion model aligned with its goals.